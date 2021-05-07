      Weather Alert

Travis Denning And Friends Do Stuff

May 7, 2021 @ 7:19am

Travis Denning has launched a weekly variety series called “Travis Denning And Friends Do Stuff,” The series’ first episode follows along as Travis is joined by friends Maddie & Tae for a hot wings challenge. Upcoming episodes include Travis hitting the gym with Kip Moore, taking part in a guitar jam with John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, and grilling out with Jordan Davis.

Travis posted a clip of the debut episode on social media writing, “When I asked the girls from @maddieandtae what they wanted to do for #TravisDenningAndFriendsDoStuff, they said eat the hottest chicken Nashville has to offer. I thought it sounded like a good idea. I was wrong.”

 

 

 

