Tough Kids Beat the Odds Early On – But Face Tough Health Issues Later
January 16, 2024 1:00PM CST
Study: The Actual Health Cost of “Having Thick Skin” – or Toughness, Fortitude
Some children from disadvantaged backgrounds have thick skin and overcome the odds… But this toughness might take a toll on their health.
Scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have found that students who excel – despite difficult situations – are at a higher risk of developing inflammation, immune cell aging, chronic disease, and metabolic disorders.
There’s even a link to starting puberty at an earlier age.
“Outwardly, these youth are seen as resilient, but these emerging ‘skin-deep resilience’ findings suggest this success may come at a cost to their physical health,” study lead author Allen Barton explained.
