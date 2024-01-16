98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tough Kids Beat the Odds Early On – But Face Tough Health Issues Later

January 16, 2024 1:00PM CST
Study:  The Actual Health Cost of “Having Thick Skin” – or Toughness, Fortitude
Some children from disadvantaged backgrounds have thick skin and overcome the odds… But this toughness might take a toll on their health.

Scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have found that students who excel – despite difficult situations – are at a higher risk of developing inflammation, immune cell aging, chronic disease, and metabolic disorders.

There’s even a link to starting puberty at an earlier age.

Outwardly, these youth are seen as resilient, but these emerging ‘skin-deep resilience’ findings suggest this success may come at a cost to their physical health,” study lead author Allen Barton explained.

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

