Today Is National Bucket List Day – How Are We Doing with Checking Off Those Goals?

April 24, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Sunshine Spring Summer Forest Woods Sky – MM – Maura Myles image
With the Memorial holiday just down the road, and summer fast approaching, Casino.org surveyed 3,000 participants, to determine what’s on America’s and Illinois’ bucket lists this summer.
Here are some highlights:
  • The #1 summer bucket list item for Illinoisans is to go on a road trip – #2 going to the beach – #3 going to a music festival
  • Illinois has a 69% success rate for achieving things on our bucket lists.  Two out of three of us get out and do it.
  • 69% say that “money” is their biggest blocker for achieving bucket list goals.
  • Despite setbacks, 72% have checked at least one thing off of those bucket lists.
  • 65% feel optimistic about eventually becoming able to achieve their dreams.

Happy Bucket List Day – and good luck to you!

