“Time” Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

“Time” magazine released their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. You know, the Time 100. Here are some names you’d recognize:

Artists: Dua Lipa . . . Dev Patel . . . 21 Savage . . . Colman Domingo . . . Da’Vine Joy Randolph . . . Fantasia Barrino . . . and Leslie Odom Jr.

Icons: Taraji P. Henson . . . Kylie Minogue . . . Elliot Page . . . Michael J. Fox . . . director Sofia Coppola . . . business shark Mark Cuban . . . and Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki.

Titans: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes . . . Kelly Ripa . . . WNBA star A’ja Wilson . . . and record producer Jack Antonoff.

Leaders: The “first lady” of the Russian opposition Yulia Navalnaya . . . Texas governor Greg Abbott . . . Argentina president Javier Milei . . . and California governor Gavin Newsom

Innovators: Maya Rudolph and fashion designer Tory Burch.

Pioneers: America Ferrera

(A “Time100” TV special will air May 12th on ABC. Taraji P. Henson will host and Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino will perform.)