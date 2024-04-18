98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

“Time” Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

April 18, 2024 3:30PM CDT
“Time” magazine released their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.  You know, the Time 100.  Here are some names you’d recognize:

Artists:  Dua Lipa . . . Dev Patel . . . 21 Savage . . . Colman Domingo . . . Da’Vine Joy Randolph . . . Fantasia Barrino . . . and Leslie Odom Jr.

Icons:  Taraji P. Henson . . . Kylie Minogue . . . Elliot Page . . . Michael J. Fox . . . director Sofia Coppola . . . business shark Mark Cuban . . . and Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki.

Titans:  Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes . . . Kelly Ripa . . . WNBA star A’ja Wilson . . . and record producer Jack Antonoff.

Leaders:  The “first lady” of the Russian opposition Yulia Navalnaya . . . Texas governor Greg Abbott . . . Argentina president Javier Milei . . . and California governor Gavin Newsom

Innovators:  Maya Rudolph and fashion designer Tory Burch.

Pioneers:  America Ferrera

(A “Time100” TV special will air May 12th on ABC.  Taraji P. Henson will host and Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino will perform.)

