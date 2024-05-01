George Strait Mourns Loss of Another Good Friend, Third in Recent Months

Living country music legend George Strait mourns the loss of his former drummer, and long-time road manager, Tom Foote. He passed away suddenly, at his home, after a rehearsal.

Strait shared the sad news on Facebook, expressed his grief and paid tribute to his friend.

Fans offered their condolences, remembered Foote’s dedication and friendship.

This loss adds to a difficult year for Strait, who recently lost Gene Elders and his longtime manager, Erv Woolsey.

The country singer expressed his deep sorrow and paid tribute to his music family members who have passed away. “We lost another one of our good friends and a huge part of our musical journey yesterday. Tom Foote, our one-time drummer and long-time road manager for around 48 years, suddenly passed away at his home after our rehearsal. The band and I were with him most of the afternoon and he was great. Just doing what he loved to do which was making sure we were taken care of.”

Strait continued, “2024 is taking its toll on the Ace in the Hole group. We’re all heartbroken to say the least. Rest in peace brother Tom. You will be hugely missed. I’ll see you down the road amigo.”