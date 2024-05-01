98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Co-Headline Chicago Concert at Soldier Field

May 1, 2024 2:00PM CDT
…And 98.3 WCCQ has already been giving away tickets to get in the gates!

Living country legends George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to embark on another co-headlining tour, which starts in May and runs through December 2024.  They’ll take over Soldier Field on Saturday, July 20th.

Tickets for most shows will go on sale soon, following the success of their previous tour.

The duo will be joined by Little Big Town for all tour dates, with full sets and potential duets.

Little Big Town at the 2019 CMA Awards

 

The tour will kick off in Indianapolis and include stops, in various states, before it concludes in Las Vegas, during the National Finals Rodeo competition.

How many concerts are you going to in 2024?

