Tim McGraw Wears Caitlin Clark Jersey During Iowa Show

The massive movie screen at the back of the stage showed it all, up close:

Tim McGraw showed some love for University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

During his show at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, on Thursday (March 21), McGraw wore the Hawkeye basketball superstar’s jersey.

And he performed in front of a backdrop, which featured the woman who’s getting credit as possibly the best college female basketball athlete, ever.

And CNN reports it goes beyond gender: Clark eclipsed NBA star Steph Curry’s record of most three-pointers hit in a single NCAA Division-I season.

To see Clark play during this month’s tournament of craziness, click here, for NBC and Yahoo.

Have you been following women’s basketball more, because of Caitlin Clark?