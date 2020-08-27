Tiger Woods to Tee Up at Olympia Fields for BMW Championship
Olympia Fields hosts the BMW Championship, today, with Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup.
Woods, who’s 57th for points, likely needs a top-four finish to get into the top 30, and advance to the tour championship.
He tells CBS that is expecting a tough setup, on this course – which hosted the US Open in 2003. But golf analysts agree that this is where Woods may have hit one of his best shots, ever, here, at that event. It was what looked like a slice, at the par-5 sixth. It got him around trees, and linked his name with Olympia Fields, for almost two decades.
There are no fans at the golf course, according to new rules, since the PGA Tour returned.