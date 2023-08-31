98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Thomas Rhett’s Candid Confession: Struggles Chasing Validation – Why He Quit Social Media

August 31, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Thomas Rhett’s Candid Confession: Struggles Chasing Validation – Why He Quit Social Media
(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Camp Dos Primos)

Thomas Rhett is now openly discussing social media and his decision to stop using it.

In a conversation with Bobby Bones on the Bobbycast Podcast, Rhett shared that he quit social media because feedback affected his decision-making.

He said he relied on views to measure his success.  “I haven’t been on social media since January,” Rhett told Bones.  “It was getting to a point where, I mean, it sounds super cliché to say it, but it was just taking up so much of my time, and I was finding so much of my worth in a post.  And especially since all the algorithm stuff changed, you started to be like, ‘Man, I used to post videos, and they’d get a million views, no doubt.’  And then you start to see this thing of like, ‘Okay, my views are starting to go down.  Does that mean that I am starting to suck more?’

Can you relate to Thomas Rhett’s problem with social media?

How many times have you stopped using social media?

More about:
#Algorithms
#BobbyBones
#SocialMediaPressure
#Validation
ThomasRhett

Popular Posts

1

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
3

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Recent Posts