Thomas Rhett Shares a Sisters Picture That’s Just Too Precious

Jun 18, 2020 @ 8:51am

Thomas Rhett’s daughters are what everyone needs right now. Rhett posted the most precious picture of his daughters Willa Gray and Ada James with wide smiles as they hugged each other on the beach.

This is pretty much everything

The sisters, ages two and four, were in their pajamas as they enjoyed the beach at sunset. “This is pretty much everything,” Rhett captioned the photo.
Earlier in the week, Rhett posted a picture with 4-month-old Lennon. Besides spending time with family on the beautiful beach he’s written over 30 songs in anticipation of his upcoming album. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.

🙌

