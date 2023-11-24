This Alabama Store Might Be Selling Your Lost Luggage

Over 2 million suitcases are lost by airlines each year – and most of them end up at this store – in Alabama.

Unclaimed Baggage, in Scottsboro, AB, sells clothing, jewelry, electronics, and other items that were recovered from lost luggage.

Airlines typically spend 3 months trying to reunite lost bags with their owner, after which, they simply reimburse them instead. When that happens, the bag – and everything in it – goes to this store.

Unclaimed Baggage has been operating for 53 years, and sees over a million visitors, each year.

Some of the most unusual items they’ve received: Egyptian artifacts, a suit of armor, parts for an F-14 fighter jet, and a puppet from the movie Labyrinth, which remains on display.

Have you ever had an airline lose your luggage? Did you ever get it back? Would you travel to this store to buy your own items back?