Maura Myles
The ‘Wolf Cut’: The 1980’s Called. They Want This Trending Haircut Back
Sep 23, 2021 @ 10:10am
The “
wolf haircut
” is really having a moment right now. And it’s nothing to howl about.
Celebrity hairstylist, Cheryl Bergamy, said she’s gotten many celebrity requests for the cut. She explains, “
The wolf cut brings back that late ’80’s feel. We had the shag, the mullet and now the wolf cut. If I had to explain exactly what is a wolf cut [sic], I would say it’s a split between a shag and a mullet, fused together, giving a new punk fashion trend for 2021.
”
Bergamy says almost anyone can pull off the look, but that “
it’s best for round, oval and heart [shaped] faces.” She also adds that it can be a challenging cut to grow out; but that she predicts it’s going to be popular for a while
.
Ironically, learn more about “The Wolf,” here: (
Fox
)
