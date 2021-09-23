      Weather Alert

The ‘Wolf Cut’: The 1980’s Called. They Want This Trending Haircut Back

Sep 23, 2021 @ 10:10am
The “wolf haircut” is really having a moment right now.  And it’s nothing to howl about.
Celebrity hairstylist, Cheryl Bergamy, said she’s gotten many celebrity requests for the cut.  She explains, “The wolf cut brings back that late ’80’s feel.  We had the shag, the mullet and now the wolf cut.  If I had to explain exactly what is a wolf cut [sic], I would say it’s a split between a shag and a mullet, fused together, giving a new punk fashion trend for 2021.
Bergamy says almost anyone can pull off the look, but that “it’s best for round, oval and heart [shaped] faces.”  She also adds that it can be a challenging cut to grow out; but that she predicts it’s going to be popular for a while.

Ironically, learn more about “The Wolf,” here:  (Fox)

