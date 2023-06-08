LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boost Your Mood – Fight Depression – with Sunshine

A recent analysis from the University of Eastern Finland shows that Vitamin D can boost your mood.

Supplements of 2,000 micrograms or more, daily, can even reduce symptoms of depression. This is about a half an hour of sunshine.

Research involved over 53,000 people who answered questions and were given supplements.

Here’s what they found: “Vitamin D supplementation appeared to reduce depressive symptoms, especially among individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder and in women with perinatal depressive symptoms,” according to researcher Tuomas Mikola.

Just don’t forget your sunblock. You’ll still be able to process Vitamin D.

Learn more, here (of course!): (The Sun)