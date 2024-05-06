Survey Shows THIS Is the Hardest Habit for Americans to Break

When one thinks of bad habits, they might not think of playing video games; but according to some Google search data, Americans are finding that this is their number one vice.

The website Go Smoke Free analyzed Google searches across all 50 states for 820 terms related to breaking habits, and with 1.95 million Google queries per month, people wanted most to stop gaming.

Coming in second was “eating fast food,” with more than 1.6 million asks per month on how to stop.

A distant third was people asking Google, some 490,000 times a month, on average, how best to stop snacking.

The fourth habit Americans wanted to quit was smoking, with more than 305,000 searches of that, monthly.

More of the top 10 things Americans wanted to quit were bullying (#6), lying (#7), social media (#8), drinking energy drinks (#9) and popping zits (#10).

Methodology and results have not been verified nor endorsed by ABC News nor The Walt Disney Company.