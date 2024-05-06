Russell Dickerson Says New Single ‘Good Day’ Is His ‘Life Motto’

Russell Dickerson‘s new single, “Good Day To Have A Great Day,” shows his optimism.

Russell penned the track with Jesse Frasure, Justin Tranter and Eren Cannata, and the jubilant number is packed with positivity and all the feel-good vibes to put you in a great mood.

“Blue birds on my shoulder, countin’ four leaf clovers/ Sunshine serotonin, it’s a good day to have a great day, baby/ Blue Jean silver lining, I’m out here cloud ninin’/ Ask me why I’m smilin’/ It’s a good day to have a great day, baby,” Russell sings, in the bouncy chorus.

Dickerson says, from a press release: “I wrote ‘Good Day To Have A Great Day’ about my life mantra. Does every day amaze you? Maybe not. You can choose to make it the best day 99-percent of the time. This music should uplift everybody!”

He released it after his fifth number one, “God Gave Me A Girl.”

Russell’s latest studio album is his 2022 self-titled record, which received the deluxe treatment with live recordings and acoustic versions in 2023 as The Afterparty Deluxe.

Dickerson and Sam Hunt will unite for the “Locked Up Tour” this summer. Later, he will lead a U.K. and European summer tour.

Do you like Russell Dickerson’s song, “Good Day To Have A Great Day”?