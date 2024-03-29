98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Top Ten Richest Country Stars

March 29, 2024 5:00PM CDT
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

If you had to guess, who would you think the richest country music stars are?  Here’s a hint:  Two of the top three are female.  The website “The Richest” says that the top ten richest country stars have a combined net worth of more than $2.3 billion dollars.  Here they are:

1.  Dolly Parton . . . $650 million

2.  It’s a TIE between Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, who are both worth $400 million.

4.  Toby Keith . . . $370 million

5.  George Strait . . . $300 million

6.  It’s a TIE between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are both worth $200 million.  (So, they have the EXACT same amount of money?  Talk about marriage equality.  I don’t see Trisha Yearwood on this list . . . What’s up with that, Garth?)

8.  Kenny Chesney . . . $190 million

9.  It’s a TIE between Alan Jackson and Luke Bryan, who are both worth $160 million.

And in case you were wondering how Taylor Swift and Beyoncé would rank on this list:  Beyoncé is worth $800 million . . . and Taylor is worth $1.1 BILLION.

(The Richest)

