If you had to guess, who would you think the richest country music stars are? Here’s a hint: Two of the top three are female. The website “The Richest” says that the top ten richest country stars have a combined net worth of more than $2.3 billion dollars. Here they are:

1. Dolly Parton . . . $650 million

2. It’s a TIE between Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, who are both worth $400 million.

4. Toby Keith . . . $370 million

5. George Strait . . . $300 million

6. It’s a TIE between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are both worth $200 million. (So, they have the EXACT same amount of money? Talk about marriage equality. I don’t see Trisha Yearwood on this list . . . What’s up with that, Garth?)

8. Kenny Chesney . . . $190 million

9. It’s a TIE between Alan Jackson and Luke Bryan, who are both worth $160 million.

And in case you were wondering how Taylor Swift and Beyoncé would rank on this list: Beyoncé is worth $800 million . . . and Taylor is worth $1.1 BILLION.

(The Richest)