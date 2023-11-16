98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Taylor Swift Effect? ‘Kelce’ Is the Top-Trending Dog Name in the U.S.

November 16, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
The Taylor Swift Effect? ‘Kelce’ Is the Top-Trending Dog Name in the U.S.
funny dog nose close up with owner hands showing a heart shape around it

Folks tend to name their pets people names, people’s last names, or character/feature names (like my Basset, Freckles).  But there’s a new trend in canine call ’ems.

Rover.com reports that ‘Kelce‘ is the most popular dog name in the US – and it just rose 135-percent, recently.  Who knew it was even a dog name, in the first place?  But it’s a big deal, ever since Taylor Swift started dating a certain pro-sports figure.

This particular name refers to Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and his superstar NFL brother, Jason Kelce.

Other popular dog names include ‘Trae,’ after Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and ‘Nikola,’ after Denver Nuggets MVP and NBA champion Nikola Jokic, which each rose 222-percent, and 147-percent, respectively.

Is your dog named after a famous sports figure or celebrity?

More about:
#DogNames
#JasonKelce
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#NBA-MVP
#NFL
#NikolaJokic
#Rover.com
#Swifties
#TaylorSwift
#TheTaylorEffect
#TraeYoung
#TravisKelce

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression

Recent Posts