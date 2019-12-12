The Best Places In The US To Celebrate Christmas
Looking to get away during the holidays? Perhaps consider heading to one of the 19 locales that have made Condé Nast’s list of “The Best Places to Spend Christmas in the US.”
The usual big cities are here: New York, Chicago, and Washington DC, but so are a few that aren’t associated with winter weather like Las Vegas, Austin, and Nashville.
New Orleans can party hard during this season, which the magazine says “might even beat uber-crowded Mardi Gras.” Meanwhile, Kennebunkport, Maine celebrates for 11 days.
The name alone puts Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on the list, but don’t overlook St. Louis, Asheville, North Carolina, or St. Augustine, Florida.