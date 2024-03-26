Texas Is Home To The Fastest Speed Limit In The United States?

Texas is home to the fastest speed limit in the U.S., with a stretch of State Highway 130 allowing drivers to reach 85 miles per hour legally.

The speed limit is set between State Highway 45 in Austin and Interstate 10 in Seguin for about 40 miles.

While the official maximum speed limit in Texas is 70 miles per hour, exceptions can be made after a thorough safety inspection.

Other countries, like the UAE and Germany, also have high-speed limits. The UAE has a maximum speed limit of around 100 miles per hour. Then, of course, you have the famed Autobahn in Germany, roughly 70 percent of which has no speed limit whatsoever.