Target's Fake Black Friday "Deals" – Exposed Online

November 28, 2023 1:06PM CST
Target’s Fake Black Friday “Deals” – Exposed Online
As experts weigh in on sales strategy, this week, Target is criticized for some of its obviously false Black Friday promotions.

A TikTok user revealed sticker prices advertised as “Black Friday” were the same as everyday prices.

As one user said, “This is why I stayed in bed, relaxing!”  Others expressed wonder:  “You are exposing their secret.”

According to research, most Black Friday discounts were not as cheap as prices – for the same items – at other times of the year.

CNBC says none were cheaper on Black Friday.

DealNews.com consumer analyst, Julie Ramhold, told the station, “I don’t know that Black Friday has the same level of value that it did years ago.”

The Impact Lawyers say the tactic can deceive consumers into thinking they are getting a better price; therefore, regulators may fine and penalize businesses which use it.

Did you find a good deal on Black Friday?

What was the best buy you made this year?

