Tanya Tucker Nashville Honky Tonk

March 28, 2024 7:45AM CDT
Tanya Tucker has partnered with a Nashville bar to open a cantina within the establishment. Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina will open on May 2 and will be located inside of Nudie’s Honky Tonk.

Right now, they’re transforming the second floor into a lively cantina-style bar, reflecting the spirit and charisma of Tanya Tucker herself.
As a longtime customer of Nudies, Tanya said that it has “been a dream of hers for several years to join the big boys on Broadway.”

The downtown location, is within sight of several other establishments bearing the name of country music artists.

