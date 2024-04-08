SOME Solar Eclipse Glasses are RECALLED for Safety – Here’s What to DoubleCheck

DOUBLE-CHECK YOUR SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES, RIGHT NOW!

No one wants to have, or to cause someone else to suffer, permanent vision damage.

WRONG: The recalled glasses are labeled as “EN ISO 12312-1:2022.”

RIGHT: The correct safety glasses should have the ISO designation 12312-2.

From Shaw Local News Network:

“The Illinois Department of Public Health urges the public to double-check their eclipse glasses after one brand was recalled for potentially failing to meet safety standards. The glasses in question were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs).”