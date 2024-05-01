98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show

May 1, 2024 12:30PM CDT
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Country music fans know that Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton have a friendly rivalry, often poke fun at each other.  After all, they’re similar funny judge-characters, on similar singing talent shows.

Shelton, known for his time on The Voice, and Bryan, an American Idol judge, recently traded playful jabs.

They also compete in farming, and own rival bars in Nashville.  Despite the banter, the two have been friends for over a decade, with Shelton encouraging Bryan to join American Idol.

Now Bryan wants to do a TV show with Shelton, after the success of his fun gameshow, Barmageddon.

While he was speaking with People, Shelton said that Bryan pitched him a spinoff called “Farmageddon.”   “He’s got a lot of stupid ideas, but he’s got a lot of ideas,” Shelton joked.  “He’s constantly trying to come up with what’s next.  That’s why he’s been so successful, because he never stops thinking and stuff.  Eventually, he hits on something.”

Don’t get your hopes up; as Shelton has said, TV is behind him, while he focuses on his music career.  But, then again, he did give the idea a name.  They’re floatin’ it, I say…

Do you have a TV show idea?

What is it, and who would star in it?

