98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey, Miranda, Kane, Jelly, Bailey + more country stars featured on ‘Twisters’ soundtrack

May 15, 2024 1:45PM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Country music is featured big-time on Twisters: The Album.

Serving as the accompanying soundtrack to the upcoming film Twisters, the project boasts a star-studded bill that includes Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan MoroneyThomas RhettConner Smith and Warren Zeiders.

Rising country singer/songwriters BRELAND, Wyatt Flores, Alexandra Kay, Tanner AdellDylan GossettTucker Wetmore and more are also featured on the project.

“Beautiful Things” hitmaker Benson Boone and Leon Bridges are among the non-country acts enlisted for the soundtrack.

You can check the full artist lineup on Twisters: The Album‘s Instagram.

While the soundtrack won’t drop until the movie’s premiere on July 19, you’ll get a first preview with Luke’s new single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” which arrives on digital platforms Thursday, May 16, at 8 a.m. ET.

A snippet of the track and its accompanying video are now up on Luke’s Instagram.

Twisters: The Album is available for preorder and presave now.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Weekend Feel Longer - Here's How

Recent Posts