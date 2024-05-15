98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cody Johnson to perform on Sunday’s ‘Idol’ finale

May 15, 2024 12:45PM CDT
ABC

Cody Johnson is bringing country music to Sunday’s American Idol season finale.

The “Dirt Cheap” singer joins a star-studded lineup of performers that includes the Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Wynonna JuddHootie & the Blowfish, Christian music hitmaker CeCe Winans, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz and Jon Bon Jovi, who’s also mentoring the show’s top three contestants.

The song Cody’s performing has yet to be announced.

You can catch the season 22 finale of American Idol Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Cody is nominated in five categories at this year’s ACM Awards, including one in the show’s highest honor: Entertainer of the Year. You can stream the show and Cody’s upcoming performance live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

