WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Manage That Anger – Some Surprisingly Easy Ways

Do you ever feel like lashing out against others when you’re angry? Anger is a secondary emotion, meaning it usually masks another feeling that needs to be dealt with.

First, start with self-compassion and kindness for yourself.

List the consequences of angry behaviors.

And consider, long-term, if you want to be an angry person. Do you want others to remember your raging way?

Next, deal with the underlying deeper issue, which could likely be one of these: fear, hunger, or the hurt of rejection.

Instead of yelling, or throwing something, consider leaving the situation, and enjoying nature or a breathing exercise.

Performing acts of kindness can also help calm angry feelings.

Learn more, here: (CNN)

From MeditationDNA.com: Box Breathing is a technique used by the U.S. Navy SEALs and other military personnel. It is a type of yoga breathing that helps relax the body and mind.

This technique is called 4-4-4 breathing because you breathe for four counts in each breath.

You breathe in fully for four, hold your breath for four seconds, then exhale completely for four. Hold at the bottom of the exhale for four.

Benefits: This helps you relax and calm down by lowering stress and activating the parasympathetic nervous system. This leads to a feeling of a calm mind and body.