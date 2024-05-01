Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Sentenced to 2 of 3 Misdemeanor Charges… Lewd Conduct and Obstruction

BizPacReview.com reports that Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace, from her first marriage, to Arch Kelley III, has been sentenced for two of three misdemeanor charges, in Alabama, for exposing herself at a busy highway intersection.

From reporter Kevin Haggerty:

“We responded to two calls involving her. In the first, she was observed in the area of businesses on Highway 14 near Murphy Oil by Walmart,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson had explained to the Daily Mail, after Kelley’s arrest. “She had a sign, displayed that said, ‘A Ride for a Ride’.” And officers said she did not have the body parts dressed, which need to be covered.

Kelley, who’s 27, faces a $200 fine and a suspended 90-day jail sentence for her lewd conduct. She was also fined $500 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, of which 30 days were suspended, for obstruction. With credit for time served, Kelley’s got 39 days in jail remaining, as well as fines and court costs totaling $1,122, as she was held on a $2,500 bond.

Her reported refusal to cooperate with officers who tried to identify her had prompted Kelley’s arrest, and her charge of obstructing governmental operations. She was also charged with indecent exposure, which the judge reduced to lewd conduct, and a charge of soliciting prostitution, which the judge dismissed.

This latest run-in with the law followed a 2017 guilty plea from Kelley who had been charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. In that instance, she had been sentenced to eight years behind bars, of which she served two before being released on parole.