SNL’s Pete Davidson makes Audience Sign Non-Disclosure Agreement
Cast member and executive producer Pete Davidson poses at the premiere of the film "Big Time Adolescence" during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Fans attending stand-up shows of SNL comedian Pete Davidson are being made to sign a non-disclosure agreement with a $1 million fine before entering the venue. In addition to signing the agreement, attendees were asked to put their phones and smartwatches in secure pouches for the duration of the show — a practice that is becoming more common. The document stated that attendees “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking)… in the disclosure of any confidential information.” The NDA noted any breach of the agreement would result in a demand for $1 million “as well as any attorney fees.” Along with providing a signature, attendees were required to provide their cell phone numbers, email address, Twitter and Instagram handles. Here’s the complete story from Entertainment Weekly.