Searching for Your Next Valentine? How You Swipe Is Affected by THIS

If you’re using dating apps, studies show that the order in which you see profiles impacts whether or not you swipe right.

Put simply, we tend to rank how attractive a face is based on our opinion of the previous face.

For example, if you come across a profile you consider attractive and the next profile has similar features, you’re more likely to like that next profile, too.

This bias can apply to other traits like intelligence and trustworthiness.

This effect, known as “sequential effects,” also impacts how teachers grade essays, and how judges grade Olympic performances.

