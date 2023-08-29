98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Scotty McCreery Shares Adorable Video Swimming with His 10-Month-Old

August 29, 2023 11:44AM CDT
August 29, 2023 11:44AM CDT
Scotty McCreery closeup – team polar plunge

Scotty McCreery Shares Adorable Video Swimming with His 10-Month-Old Son Avery and Dog Moose

Scotty McCreery shared a peek into his home life with his wife Gabi, their 10-month-old son Merrick, and their dog Moose.

On Monday (August 28), the singer and country superstar shared a heartwarming video, filmed by his wife, Gabi, of him and his infant son in the pool, at their North Carolina home.  He was just in DeKalb, Saturday, to headline Corn Fest.

In the video, McCreery holds his son and cruises around the pool with their yellow Labrador Retriever.

Avery is seen happily playing with his dad by the pool.  “Things are going swimmingly, [swimming, baby, dog emojis].

McCreery recently shared a video on Instagram, of Avery playing with Moose, on National Dog Day (it was Saturday, the 26th).

Are you obsessed with recording your baby’s every move?

