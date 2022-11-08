SCOTTY McCREERY RELEASES LIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO OF NEW SINGLE

Scotty McCreery’s performance of his current single, “It Matters to Her (Live from Gruene Hall),” has just been released on video. The clip was filmed at Scotty’s sold-out show at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX on September 23, 2022. He intends to release an official music video for the song in the coming weeks.

Scotty co-wrote “It Matters to Her,” which is included on his 2021 album, Same Truck. The song is making its climb up the country charts.

Scotty and his wife, Gabi, just welcomed their first child, son Avery, last month.