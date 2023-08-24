Scotty McCreery Headlines DeKalb County Corn Fest – Saturday Night

This weekend’s Corn Fest, in DeKalb, features American Idol winner and country music superstar, Scotty McCreery, Saturday night.

McCreery, who’s been touring with his wife and baby on his bus, won Idol in 2011; now he’s headlining Corn Fest, after a world tour. Scotty always says he loves to get back to his rural roots.

This time, they’ve sprouted the world’s finest corn, and the annual Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil – which kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, then runs through 2 p.m. Free steamed corn will be handed out – until it runs out.

It’s at the corner of Fourth Street and 38, or Lincoln Highway.

Plus, enjoy carnival rides, artisan crafts sales, the beer garden, family activities, and more.

For all the delicious details, click here, for SHAW LOCAL NEWS NETWORK.

Or to buy tickets, visit www.cornfest.com/