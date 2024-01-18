Scammers ‘DeepFake’ – Abuse the Images of – Taylor Swift or Luke Combs to Steal Billions from Us

Americans Lose Billions to Scammers Who Fake Celebs Like Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, Oprah

Fans of mega-stars, like Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey and Luke Combs, have fallen for celebrity “deepfakes” which have enabled scammers to steal billions of dollars… and counting.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, social media scammers have stolen $2.7 billion from Americans, by manipulating celebrity likenesses.

One scam claims Swift is giving away free Le Creuset products by using a synthetic – but believable – voice and video of Swift speaking. The ad then asks users to put in their banking information to pay shipping fees, before adding multiple charges.

Another scam shows a fake Combs selling weight-loss gummies.

Oprah was also falsely featured online, as offering cookware sets to followers who gave their personal information.

In today’s world, it may not be evident that it is a scam.

A phony Michael Saylor bitcoin giveaway cost one Complain.Biz customer $800.

Apparently, MicroStrategy executive chairman Saylor removes 80 AI deepfake videos, daily.

BE SURE to double-check their official and verified channels to authenticate even the most impressive celebrity deal videos.

Has a deepfake or AI-generated giveaway scammed you? Share your story.