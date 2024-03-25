SAM HUNT CHANNELS JOHNNY CASH IN NEW VIDEO

Source: YouTube

Sam Hunt’s new video for “Locked Up,” is a tip of the hat to Johnny Cash and his 1968 performance at Folsom State Prison. Dressed all in black, Sam is shown in poses made famous by the legendary Man in Black. And Sam’s wife, Hannah is also in the video, taking on the role of June Carter Cash. He’s scheduled to perform it on next week’s CMT Awards.

Here’s what Sam told us about the song:

“Well, ‘Locked Up’ is a song that started with a title. I had that title in my phone. I wanted to write a song called ‘Locked Up.’ I had no idea about what it may be about, although I have had a few run-ins with the law in my lifetime. My producer was playing me some music, he had built some tracks and was playing through a few songs, and I was looking at my phone, and I saw the title in the songs. The music sounded like the title, which is always a good start, and I just started singing that chorus. I think I filled in, 30-40 percent of the lyric in one take.”