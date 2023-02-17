98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO: Pick THIS Pic for your Dating Profile Portrait

February 17, 2023 12:00PM CST
funny dog nose close up with owner hands showing a heart shape around it
Study:  Dogs Could Help You Get Your Next Date

Trying to pick a dating profile picture?  You might want to pick one with some fur in it… “man’s best friend.”

A new survey of 1,000 British adults shows that 67% of people are more likely to match with someone whose profile features a dog.

And:  60% believe owning a dog is a good sign that someone is ready for a committed relationship.

Don’t have a puppy pal of your own?  Borrow someone else’s…  It happens!  About half of respondents said they would borrow or babysit a family or friend’s dog, just for their profile photo.

So, be sure to ask your potential date if that’s his or her own best furry friend.  😉

Sniff out more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

