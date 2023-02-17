FRISKY FRIDAY FOTO: Pick THIS Pic for your Dating Profile Portrait
funny dog nose close up with owner hands showing a heart shape around it
Study: Dogs Could Help You Get Your Next Date
Trying to pick a dating profile picture? You might want to pick one with some fur in it… “man’s best friend.”
A new survey of 1,000 British adults shows that 67% of people are more likely to match with someone whose profile features a dog.
And: 60% believe owning a dog is a good sign that someone is ready for a committed relationship.
Don’t have a puppy pal of your own? Borrow someone else’s… It happens! About half of respondents said they would borrow or babysit a family or friend’s dog, just for their profile photo.
So, be sure to ask your potential date if that’s his or her own best furry friend. 😉
Sniff out more, here: (dailymail.co.uk)
