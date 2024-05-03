98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FB-FAKERS: ‘You Talking to Me?’ Not Really…

May 3, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh

If Robert De Niro DMs you, don’t answer!

Gina Morgan, a 76-year-old woman in South Wales, found that out the hard way when a scammer posing as De Niro messaged her with an offer for a “VIP fan card” which would give her “every access” to the Goodfellas actor.

The badfellas, AKA scammers, tried to convince Morgan to shell out $500 for the fan card — but her granddaughter, 28-year-old Shannon Rich, heard what was going on and nipped the conversation in the bud, according to a video obtained by the New York Post.

However, Morgan wasn’t about to fall for the scam, according to Rich, who says her nana “is smart enough not to give out any personal details.”

Nan was showing me the messages on Facebook from a fake Robert De Niro profile, and I couldn’t stop laughing,” she adds.

