FRISKY FRIDAY FUR or FEATHER or FIN: Which Pets Help or Hurt Your Dating Chances, the Most?

DATE SMARTER NOT HARDER: When you date someone with a pet, whether you like it or not, you’re also dating that pet. Think about it.
According to a new survey, half of people say they’re more likely to want to date someone with a dog. Half.
But that’s the ONLY pet that really helps your dating life. Here’s a full breakdown:
1. Dog – makes 50% more willing to date you, 9% less willing.
2. Cat – makes 35% more willing, 30% less willing.
3. Horse – makes 33% more willing, 16% less willing.
4. Parrot – makes 21% more willing, 28% less willing.
5. Miniature pig – makes 15% more willing, 39% less willing.
6. Hamster – makes 15% more willing, 26% less willing.
7. Snake – makes 7% more willing, 59% less willing.
8. Tarantula – makes 6% more willing, 59% less willing.
Pair up with more, here: (YouGov)