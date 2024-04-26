FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Happy Remember Your First Kiss Day

Today is Remember Your First Kiss Day

Do you remember your first kiss? Was your first kiss with your love interest, or did it begin a relationship? Was it just on a lark? [And, if it wasn’t good, then just back out of here, and let’s move along! ~ Mo]

Perhaps, if you’re in a relationship, right now, it’ll be fun to reminisce, together, about your first kiss as a couple.

Kissing is not only (generally) uniquely enjoyable, but, it has been proven to benefit your mental and physical health.

Reasons you might want to “lock lips” include reduced stress and anxiety. This is because kissing actually lowers the level of cortisol (stress/upset hormone) in your body. And it increases your production of serotonin (feel-good hormone).

Kissing can even burn calories! It can help you burn two to six calories every minute. And, keep kissing! Because: Not only can kissing make you happier, it is proven to lower your blood pressure, because it increases your heart rate and dilates your blood vessels.

Plus: Kissing can even help your teeth and build your immune system, all thanks to swapping saliva.

Read the full article from TIMES NOW NEWS, HERE.

Best first kiss moments, for YOU?