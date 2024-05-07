Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson + more join Citi Concert Series lineup

Today‘s 2024 Citi Concert Series lineup has been revealed.

Among those on the multigenre bill are country stars Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Sugarland.

Here’s when the artists will be performing on the show:

Lainey – June 24

Little Big Town and Sugarland – August 11

Thomas – August 22

Chris – September 26

To win fan passes and for the full lineup, visit today.com/2024-citi-concert-series.

