Remains of Missing College Student Found in Nashville’s Cumberland River

WKRN and ABC News report that the body of missing student Riley Strain has been found in the Cumberland River, eight miles west Nashville, with no evidence of foul play. Workers spotted the remains and reported them at about 7:30 a.m.

This is just hours short of his time of disappearance, two weeks ago, Friday night, March 8th, at almost 10 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police held a press conference, this morning. They say no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted, today, Friday, March 22nd.

The 22-year-old had been asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar, after 9:30 p.m., before he disappeared, that night. He was seen on video, stumbling out, alone – in the opposite direction of his hotel, toward the river. Strain and his Delta Chi fraternity brothers from University of Missouri had been to Garth Brook’s bar and Miranda Lambert’s bar, each, before they got to Bryan’s.

Strain’s mother and family have been in Nashville since March 9th. He had been texting her, during his visit. But his phone lost charge the night he disappeared. The last text Strain sent to his mom that night was, “I love you.”

Strain’s family is in Nashville; and has set up a GoFundMe page.

There’s more on the story, here: APNews