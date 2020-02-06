Red Lobster Offering Heart-Shaped Boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentines Day
Red Lobster has a special offering just in time for Valentine’s Day: its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a heart-shaped box. The chain will have the biscuit boxes available February 10th. You can get one by ordering a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from RedLobster.com for either pickup or delivery, and selecting the option to have them packaged in the heart-shaped box for an additional $1. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.