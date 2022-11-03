98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

REBA McENTIRE POSTPONES WEEKEND SHOWS

November 3, 2022 9:25AM CDT
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Reba McEntire has postponed this weekend’s scheduled concerts, beginning with tonight’s (Thursday, November 3rd) show in Raleigh, NC, per doctor’s orders.

Yesterday (Wednesday, November 2nd), Reba took to social media to let fans know.  She wrote, “My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows. Thank you for understanding!

The dates have already been rescheduled as follows:

Columbus, OH – December 2
Raleigh, NC – December 3
Indianapolis, IN – December 16

Tickets will be honored on the new rescheduled dates.

Reba is still set to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday (November 9th).  The show will air live on ABC.

