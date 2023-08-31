Reba McEntire Makes Debut as ‘the Queen’ on ‘The Voice’

All hail Queen Reba McEntire!

The country music veteran joins The Voice as a new coach this fall. She may be the perfect person to fill some big shoes, as the winningest coach, Blake Shelton, has retired from the show.

McEntire replaces Shelton on the throne after 23 seasons – and quickly embraces the royal title. “Hear ye, hear ye! I’ve taken the throne as the newest coach for Season 24 of #TheVoice,” McEntire captioned the show’s trailer on social media.

The “Fancy” singer is new as a coach; but she has mentored for Team Blake twice.

She’s already signed on to coach seasons 24 and 25.

McEntire will be joined by John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan, this fall.

In spring 2024, Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will join her during season 25. That’s when they will become the first duo in one coach’s chair.

The Voice Season 24 premieres on September 25 on NBC and Peacock.

How do you think Reba McEntire will do as a Voice coach?