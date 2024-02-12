Reba McEntire Dazzles with Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

You could say it “wasn’t her first rodeo.” Reba McEntire has been delivering public performances of our National Anthem since 1974. That’s when she would sing it before each rodeo competition in Oklahoma City. And she has sung it for two World Series baseball games.

McEntire sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” flawlessly, during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11).

Emotions ran high in the stadium as the singer’s voice grew with each verse.

McEntire, who’s 68, began a traditional National Anthem performance in glittering black slacks and a blazer. But parts of her outfit carried special significance. Reba wore her late mother’s bracelet and her father’s large belt buckle as lucky charms for her performance.

Last year, Chris Stapleton delivered the anthem; and his performance was described by many as one of the best, ever. Erich Church has performed it for the big game, as well.

McEntire was one of three superstars, who performed patriotic songs, before the kickoff.

Post Malone and Andra Day performed “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

What did you think of Reba’s performance at the big game?