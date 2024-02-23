Randy Travis Praises Oliver Anthony

Randy Travis dropped in to the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday (February 21st) night to see Oliver Anthony’s debut performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The country legend wrote on Instagram Thursday (February 22nd), “Lord it’s good to know there’s still a few ole country boys around…Such a pleasure witnessing @oliver_anthony_music_ debut at the Mother Church @theryman last night.”

Anthony added, “I’ve been listening to Randy longer than I’ve been walking. Randy was my grandmother’s and mother’s absolute favorite growing up, and his music was all we ever listened to. He is a true legend and I’m still a little shook up just knowing I got to shake his hand. Couldn’t have asked for a better Ryman debut show.”

The show was one of two consecutive dates for Anthony at the historic theater.

Check It Out