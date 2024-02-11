98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Private Funeral to Be Held for Toby Keith

February 11, 2024 10:12AM CST
Share
Private Funeral to Be Held for Toby Keith
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Funeral arrangements have been made for Toby Keith.

According to Keith’s social media, a private funeral service will be held by the Covel family.  Covel is Toby’s real last name.

This funeral service will be in the next several days; and it is intended for just family, band and crew, according to the post.

A memorial service for the public is expected to be announced soon, as well.

How will you always remember Toby?

More about:
#Funeral
#RIP
#TobyKeith

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
4

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts