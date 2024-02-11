Private Funeral to Be Held for Toby Keith
February 11, 2024 10:12AM CST
Funeral arrangements have been made for Toby Keith.
According to Keith’s social media, a private funeral service will be held by the Covel family. Covel is Toby’s real last name.
This funeral service will be in the next several days; and it is intended for just family, band and crew, according to the post.
A memorial service for the public is expected to be announced soon, as well.
How will you always remember Toby?
