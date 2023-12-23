98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pranksmas is Canceled this Year

December 23, 2023 10:21AM CST
Luke Bryan’s family has decided to skip their annual tradition of Pranksmas this year. Pranksmas is a month-long tradition where the family pulls pranks on each other, but Luke’s wife Caroline called it off this year due to lack of energy. However, she did post a compilation of highlights from previous Pranksmases on social media. Despite skipping Pranksmas, the family still enjoys pranks, as Caroline recently posted a video of Luke scaring their son with a Halloween mask.

