Flight for Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Forced to Make Emergency Landing – Here’s WHY

Plane Carrying Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Forced to Make Emergency Landing after Equipment Issues

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean were in St. Louis for the Archery Trade Association‘s annual show, when their plane had to make an emergency landing – due to equipment issues.

They livestreamed on Instagram from a Dairy Queen drive-thru. “We duck hunted this morning. We flew to St. Louis. We landed. We did the ATA Show with Buck Commander,” said Luke. Jason added, “And we were supposed to get back on the plane, fly back, it was gonna be a 30-minute flight. Easy, easy.”

But things didn’t exactly go as planned, as Luke describes: “It was so cold. In St. Louis it’s like, 16 degrees, wind was blowing 40 miles an hour. Some of the instruments on the plane were not (working)… so we had to turn and land. And yeah, it was a little tense.”

And Jason described just how tense those moments were: “Our plane, we thought, was gonna fall out of the sky.”

What is the scariest flight you’ve ever been on?