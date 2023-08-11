Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaccor Blakney, a native of Joliet, Illinois, is one of the sailors supporting a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Blakney joined the Navy five years ago and today serves as a yeoman with Commander, Submarine Squadron 20.

“I joined the Navy because I needed a change of scenery in life,” said Blakney.

