PATTY LOVELESS TALKS HALL OF FAME EXHIBIT

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Patty Loveless recently opened up to People about seeing her career celebrated at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

She said of the new exhibit, “Patty Loveless: No Trouble With The Truth,” “It’s still hard for me to believe. It still feels like a dream that’s come true.”

She added, “It’s just uplifting for me, It’s uplifting for my soul, and my family is just so proud. I’ve been blessed.”

Loveless will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with Tanya Tucker and songwriter Bob McDill, during a ceremony in October.